U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.82

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 173487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

