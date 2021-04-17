U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NYSE:USB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 145,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,999. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.