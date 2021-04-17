U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $845,009.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. U Network has a market cap of $14.87 million and $845,009.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
