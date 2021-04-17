Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.50. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Twitter has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 103,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

