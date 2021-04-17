Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

TWTR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

