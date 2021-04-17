Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 282,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,666. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.