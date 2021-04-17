Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 221,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

