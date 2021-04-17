Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.57.

TRUP stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,974.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,359,550. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trupanion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $3,050,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

