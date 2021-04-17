Truist Securities Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.04.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 1,262,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,063. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

