Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 3.7%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.46. 20,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,945,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.