Truist Financial Corp Purchases 58,605 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of The Bancorp worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

