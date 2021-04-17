Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 160,594 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 239,435 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

