Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Forestar Group worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. State Street Corp grew its position in Forestar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Forestar Group stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

