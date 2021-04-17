Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,645 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

