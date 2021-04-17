TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $14,075,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

