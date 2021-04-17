TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $623.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $296.41 and a one year high of $633.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.88 and a 200-day moving average of $571.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $39,736,271 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

