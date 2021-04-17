TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

