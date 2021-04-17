Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 964 call options.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $174.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.