Traders Buy Large Volume of Harpoon Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,611% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,138,149 shares of company stock worth $22,977,745 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

