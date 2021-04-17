Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.