Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits One Day Volume of $4,261.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $99,303.38 and approximately $4,261.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00294900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.35 or 0.00719364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.01 or 0.99265465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.00860510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.