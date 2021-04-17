thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKAMY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

