Thomas Gross Sells 10,900 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.22 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

