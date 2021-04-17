The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

