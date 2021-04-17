The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

