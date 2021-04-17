The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

PGR opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

