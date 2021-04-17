The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,058 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Orion Energy Systems worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OESX. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

