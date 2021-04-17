The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Hold”

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.10.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.74. 3,508,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $196.82 and a 52-week high of $323.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

