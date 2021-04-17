The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $432.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $342.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

