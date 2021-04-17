The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

