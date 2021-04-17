The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €144.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €122.90 ($144.59) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.73.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

