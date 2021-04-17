The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $312.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $156.31 and a 52-week high of $310.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

