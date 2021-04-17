The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

