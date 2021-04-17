The Bank of New York Mellon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,752 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

Shares of BK traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 235,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,517. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

