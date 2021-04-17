The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $128.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

