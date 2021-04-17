TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.42.

TFII opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

