Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

