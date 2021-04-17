Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TBPMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

