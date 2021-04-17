Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tesco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

