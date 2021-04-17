Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO opened at GBX 224.45 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a market cap of £17.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.01.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders bought a total of 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124 over the last ninety days.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.