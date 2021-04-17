TENT (TENT) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. TENT has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $496,477.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,455,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,378,888 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

