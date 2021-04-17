Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.09. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 350,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

