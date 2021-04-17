Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.11. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 22,969 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $664.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tellurian by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

