Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

ERIC stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

