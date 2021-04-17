Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Teleconnect stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Teleconnect has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Teleconnect Inc manufactures, sells, and leases age validation equipment for supermarkets and liquor stores in the Netherlands. The company's Ageviewer's system checks age of the customer remotely to prevent the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors. It also sells and maintains vending solutions for the sale of traveling accessories and other related products at train stations and airports; performs market surveys; and broadcasts in-store commercial messages by using the age validation equipment between age checks.

