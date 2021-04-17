Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Teleconnect stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Teleconnect has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Teleconnect
