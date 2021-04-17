Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 229,822 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

AAN opened at $24.91 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $852.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

