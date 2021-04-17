Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

