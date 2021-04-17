Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,500 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DFIN stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.86 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

