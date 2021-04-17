TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 550,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

