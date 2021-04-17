TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP remained flat at $$47.92 during trading on Friday. 29,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.